Home Depot CEO Ted Decker named company chair

Home Depot CEO Ted Decker is adding the title of board chairman to his duties, replacing Craig Meaner who is retiring on Sept. 30. “During Ted’s tenure as CEO and a member of the board, we have witnessed firsthand his passion for the customer experience and our associates, and we look forward to continuing to work with him as chair,” said lead director Greg Brenneman.
