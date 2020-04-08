Home Depot enhances fulfillment capabilities in Atlanta

Retail News
Home Depot enhances fulfillment capabilities in AtlantaThe Atlanta Journal-Constitution 08/04/2020
Home Depot is adding three new distribution centers in the Atlanta area to meet the growing demand for delivery and pickup of online orders by its core customers including contractors and do-it-yourselfers. “Less than five percent of our customer base is responsible for 45 percent of our sales. It’s very, very important that we have a strategy for these customers,” said Stephanie Smith, senior vice president of the home improvement giant.
Discussions
