Home Depot store in Philly becomes first in chain to seek union vote

Retail News
Home Depot store in Philly becomes first in chain to seek union voteThe Philadelphia Inquirer 09/22/2022
Workers at a Home Depot in Northeast Philadelphia have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to form a union. Vincent Quiles, one of the organizing employees, said, “Long story short, we got screwed over during the pandemic. This company made money hand over fist, and we just feel exploited.” A Home Depot spokesperson declined to comment as the company was reviewing the situation.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!