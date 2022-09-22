Retail News

Home Depot store in Philly becomes first in chain to seek union vote

The Philadelphia Inquirer 09/22/2022

Workers at a Home Depot in Northeast Philadelphia have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to form a union. Vincent Quiles, one of the organizing employees, said, “Long story short, we got screwed over during the pandemic. This company made money hand over fist, and we just feel exploited.” A Home Depot spokesperson declined to comment as the company was reviewing the situation.

Discussions
