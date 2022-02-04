House Oversight Committee to investigate Amazon’s labor practices

Retail News
House Oversight Committee to investigate Amazon’s labor practicesNBC News 04/01/2022
The deadly collapse of an Amazon.com warehouse in Illinois has sparked a probe of the company’s labor practices by the House Oversight Committee. The warehouse was hit by a tornado, and some have suggested that workers were ill prepared for what to do in an emergency situation. Five workers at the warehouse told NBC News that they were told they would be fired if they left their shifts early on the day of the tornado.
Discussions
