House says meat packers hyped shortage to keep plants open in pandemic’s early days

House says meat packers hyped shortage to keep plants open in pandemic’s early daysThe Washington Post 05/13/2022
A reports released by a House committee investigating the nation’s response to the pandemic alleges that Tyson Foods, with input from other meat companies, claimed that beef and pork were in short supply to keep plants open even as workers lost their health and lives to COVID-19. Tyson and Smithfield said they took necessary steps to protect workers and that it coordinated actions with the federal government and the Trump administration.
