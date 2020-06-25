Retail News

Houston companies reverse course on reopening

Houston Chronicle 06/25/2020

Businesses of all kinds in Houston, TX and Harris County are reversing their reopening plans and delaying reopenings in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases that has hospitals looking for extra space to treat the most critically ill. “We encourage employers to strongly consider returning to a work-from-home model,” said Bob Harvey, CEO of the Greater Houston Partnership, whose 1,100 members represent about 20 percent of the region’s workforce. “To keep our Houston economy moving forward, we must all do our part.”

