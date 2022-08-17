Howard Schultz intent on crushing Starbucks unionizing efforts

Retail News
Howard Schultz intent on crushing Starbucks unionizing effortsFortune 08/17/2022
Howard Schultz was known as “a likable leader with a fantastic ability to relate to people” in his previous stints as Starbucks CEO. Many employees within the company now see Mr. Schultz as a divisive figure as he appears hellbent on busting up any dissent or union activity taking place in the chain’s stores.
