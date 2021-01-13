Hy-Vee continues quest to become the ‘best place to work’

Retail News

The Shelby Report

Hy-Vee is pointing to more than $167.2 million in bonuses and benefits paid to employees in 2020 as evidence of the chain’s success in achieving its goal to become a preferred employer in the markets where it operates. “Our goal for 2020 was to build upon Hy-Vee’s current benefit offerings to bring better compensation, better services and better opportunities to our employees and their families,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “As we start 2021, we will continue to bring more benefit offerings to our employees as we further our mission to be the best place to work in America.”