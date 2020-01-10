Hy-Vee stores switching primarily to self-checkout

Retail News

KCCI

Hy-Vee has tested 140 stores across eight states that use self-checkouts as the primary means for customers to pay for their purchases. The stores are not solely reliant on self-checkout; associates are able to step in to assist when needed. “That is Hy-Vee’s culture. We are always looking for innovative ways to make our business better, and make it a better experience for our customers. So, we are excited about trying new things,” said Dawn Buzynski, with Hy-Vee communications.