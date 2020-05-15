IKEA plans significant U.S. expansion

Retail News

Reuters

Gerard Groener, managing director of Ingka Centres, which owns most of IKEA’s stores around the globe, is looking to acquire properties in major cities in the U.S. including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. “We are in a very active search. Maybe it’s a good time to buy now. I’d say it’s more a buyers’ market than a sellers’ market currently in the U.S.,” he told Reuters.