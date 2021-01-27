IKEA pursuing multi-tier store strategy in U.S.

Retail News

Forbes

IKEA has built its business on the strength of its cavernous warehouse stores selling its ready-to-assemble furniture. The furniture giant is now pursuing a strategy that adds smaller urban locations and even shops to serve as pick-up points for online orders. The company plans to have all three formats operating in five American cities by 2024. “We have been testing everything,” said Javier Quinones, president and chief sustainability officer of Ikea Retail U.S. We’re creating an IKEA for the future.”