In ‘striking’ decline, Apple and Meta fall off Glassdoor’s 100 best list

Both Apple and Meta (née Facebook) have ranked in Glassdoor’s list of employee-rated best places to work for over a decade — often high in the order — but with the pandemic, things changed. In 2021, Apple was positioned in the list at #31 and Meta at #11. By 2022, Meta was at #47 and Apple had slipped to #56. In the new 2023 list, neither company made it into the top 100. Experts point to the tech firms’ struggles with employee morale. Apple has lost employees due to crackdowns on working from home and has been dealing with union organizing in some stores. As for Meta, management laid off 13 percent of the workforce due to falling revenue and risky investments in its new Metaverse venture.