Indoor farming company to supply 430 Albertsons stores

Indoor farming company to supply 430 Albertsons storesCNBC 08/12/2020
Plenty, a vertical indoor farming company, has reached a deal to provide 430 Albertsons in California with baby arugula, baby kale, crispy lettuce and mizuna mix after a successful pilot program with the grocer. “Their customers loved it and it started flying off their shelves, and in a category-leading pace,” said Plenty co-founder and CEO Matt Barnard.
