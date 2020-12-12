Industries vie to get put on COVID-19 vaccine priority list

Retail News
Industries vie to get put on COVID-19 vaccine priority listThe Wall Street Journal 12/11/2020
Food manufacturers, restaurants and retailers all looking to get moved near the top of the list of industries whose workers will get access to vaccines against COVID-19 that will be soon hitting the American market. Representatives of the various industries have been lobbying state and federal government officials to receive priority status, after the most vulnerable members of the population and front-line healthcare providers are taken care of.
