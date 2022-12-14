Indy grocery sells store to Hy-Vee

Retail News

Wisconsin Journal

Bill’s Food Center, the only grocery store in Oregon, WI, has been sold to Hy-Vee. The store’s owners found it increasingly difficult to compete with resources that don’t match chain rivals. “We don’t have the capacity to put over 100,000 items into (an online shopping) system and can’t afford to pay employees to maintain that system with every new product,” said Linda Stace, whose father ran the business until three years ago when he died.