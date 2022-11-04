Inflation will account for holiday dollar sales increases

Retail News

The National Retail Federation expects sales during November and December to increase between six and eight percent year-over-year. The forecast, which does not include auto dealers, gas stations or restaurants, is an indication that unit volume will be seen to have decreased once inflation is factored in. NRF CEO Matthew Shay said that consumers are likely to concentrate their spending on necessities. “Some of that is going to impact their gift-giving and how they cover their other expenses during the holiday season,” he said.