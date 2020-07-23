Instacart denies system breach

Retail News
Instacart denies system breachThe Verge 07/23/2020
Instacart is denying a report by BuzzFeed that data including “names, the last four digits of credit card numbers, and order histories” appearing to belong to 278,531 Instacart accounts are available to buy on the dark web. At the same time, the delivery service has said that it is reaching out to customers whose personal data may be among those reported on by BuzzFeed.
