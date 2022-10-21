Instacart IPO ‘highly unlikely’ to get done this year

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Fidji Simo, Instacart CEO, yesterday sent a memo to employees to advise them that current stock market conditions make it “highly unlikely” that the company will pursue an initial public offering this year. “The markets still remain closed for new IPOs, which is why there has not been a tech IPO in the last 10 months,” Ms. Simo wrote. “We do not need a perfect market, we’re just looking for an open market window.”