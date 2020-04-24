Instacart to add another 250K shoppers

Retail News
Instacart to add another 250K shoppersTechCrunch 04/24/2020
Instacart announced that it plans to add 250,000 shoppers to the 300,000 it previously hired to help get back to making same-day deliveries. The delivery service also announced that has instituted new personnel policies, including extended COVID-19-related sick pay and bonuses. It has also added in-app check-ins for shoppers that need health kits.
