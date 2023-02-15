Retail News

Instagram to end live shopping in March to focus on ads

TechCrunch 02/14/2023

Meta announced today it is exiting the livestream shopping business on Instagram, following a similar change on Facebook.  Beginning March 16, 2023, Instagram users will no longer be able to tag products while livestreaming — a capability that has been generally available to U.S. businesses and creators since 2020.

 

Discussions
