Instagram to end live shopping in March to focus on ads

Instagram to end live shopping in March to focus on adsTechCrunch 02/14/2023
Meta announced today it is exiting the livestream shopping business on Instagram, following a similar change on Facebook. Beginning March 16, 2023, Instagram users will no longer be able to tag products while livestreaming — a capability that has been generally available to U.S. businesses and creators since 2020.
