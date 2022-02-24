Intimate care products move into mainstream retail outlets

Retail News

The New York Times

Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, Sephora and other retailers are adding “sexual wellness” products in their stores and websites. “People are spending more time, energy and disposable income on their own wellness, so it was natural that this expanded to sexual wellness,” said Elizabeth Miller, vice president divisional merchandise manager, cosmetics at Bloomingdale’s. “It’s evolved so much from what it used to be maybe 10 or 15 years ago to be much more approachable.”