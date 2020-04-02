J.C. Penney adds executive talent to marketing team

Retail News
J.C. Penney adds executive talent to marketing teamThe Dallas Morning News 02/03/2020
J.C. Penney has hired Jill Feldman as its vice president of marketing. Ms. Feldman, who most recently served in marketing roles for Famous Footwear, will lead promotional planning and brand, category and product storytelling at the department store chain. Also joining Penney is Roger Worak, who will lead the retailer’s direct marketing.
