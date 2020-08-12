J.C. Penney starts life under new ownership

Retail News

Mall landlords Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management are the new owners of J.C. Penney. The department store retailer exits Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with 690 locations to serve customers. “Today is an exciting day for our company, as we have accomplished our goal of putting J.C. Penney on a secure path for the future as a private company so that we can continue to serve our loyal customers,” Jill Soltau, the chain’s CEO, said in a statement.