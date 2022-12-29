JAMA: Climate-impact labels on fast food could alter purchasing habits

Retail News

Los Angeles Times

In a survey of 5,000 adults conducted by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), 23 percent said that a label warning of the environmental impact of red meat would deter them from buying such products at fast-food restaurants. “If, at a population level, we made even just some minor shifts to the way we make our food choices, substituting some beef items for less impactful choices, there can be a really measurable effect on climate change,” said Julia Wolfson, lead author of the study.