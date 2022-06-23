Japanese 7-Eleven Franchisee loses his store over decision to close for a few hours

Retail News
Japanese 7-Eleven Franchisee loses his store over decision to close for a few hoursThe New York Times 06/23/2022
Mitoshi Matsumoto was a 7-Eleven franchisee until he decided to close his store for a few hours each day due to an inability to find staff. That decision was in violation of his 24/7 agreement with 7-Eleven and it cost him his store. He went to court to fight the action but lost. He has vowed to appeal the ruling.
