Retail News

Job growth slowed well below expectations in November

CNBC 12/04/2020

Economists were looking for 440,000 new jobs in November and not the 245,000 that were added to the economy. The unemployment rate, which fell to 6.7 percent from 6.9 percent in October, is also seen as misleading as around half-a-million people left the workforce in November and are no longer counted in the government’s statistics.

