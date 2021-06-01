John Mackey says he’s happy with Amazon/Whole Foods marriage

Retail News
John Mackey says he’s happy with Amazon/Whole Foods marriageCNBC 01/03/2021
John Mackey said he always reported to the the grocer’s board before his company was acquired by Amazon.con and that working for Jeff Bezos has not been that big of a change. “I always use this analogy, when you get married, do you change,” said Mr. Mackey. “And the answer is, ‘Duh, if you don’t change, you’re going to get a divorce.’ So Whole Foods is changing, not because Amazon’s cramming a bunch of things down our throat, but because they do a lot of things that we want to take in.”
Discussions
