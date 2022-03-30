Jose Cuervo serves up tequila in the metaverse

Retail News

Jose Cuervo is opening its first virtual distillery, which include non-fungible tokens. “Cuervo is no stranger to bringing tequila to places it’s never gone before — we were given the first license to distill in Tequila, Jalisco where the Cuervo family created the national spirit over 260 years ago, and still produces it today in Latin America’s oldest distillery,” said Lander Otegui, senior vice president of marketing at Proximo Spirits.