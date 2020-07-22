Judge dismisses Impossible Whopper suit brought by vegans

Retail News
Judge dismisses Impossible Whopper suit brought by vegansReuters 07/22/2020
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that accused Burger King of misleading vegan, vegetarian and other customers into thinking that it made its Impossible Whopper on different grills than those used for its beef and chicken dishes. U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal ruled that the plaintiffs in the case had failed to show that consumers were tricked into paying higher prices because of the cooking method used.
