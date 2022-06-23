KFC’s rolls out finger sporks

Retail News

KFC is giving away Finger Sporks with a Sides Lovers Meal at its restaurants. The utensil combines a spoon and a fork and is meant to be worn on an index finger. “Every detail of the innovative Finger Spork has been carefully crafted and pressure tested — by way of eating many KFC sides — for the optimal finger lickin’ good experience,” said Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer of KFC U.S.