Retail News

KFC’s rolls out finger sporks

USA Today 06/23/2022

KFC is giving away Finger Sporks with a Sides Lovers Meal at its restaurants. The utensil combines a spoon and a fork and is meant to be worn on an index finger. “Every detail of the innovative Finger Spork has been carefully crafted and pressure tested — by way of eating many KFC sides — for the optimal finger lickin’ good experience,” said Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer of KFC U.S.

