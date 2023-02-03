Kid who used dad’s phone to place $1K food order may appear in Grubhub spot

Retail News
Kid who used dad’s phone to place $1K food order may appear in Grubhub spotThe Associated Press/Fortune 02/03/2023
Keith Stonehouse’s six-year-old son, Mason, used his dad’s phone to place a string of food deliveries totaling $1,000 on the Grubhub app. Having learned about Mason’s unauthorized ordering, the delivery firm offered to give the Stonehouse family a $1000 gift card. Another option may be featuring Mason and his parents in an upcoming promotional campaign.
