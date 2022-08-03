Kohl’s explores its options

Retail News
Kohl’s explores its optionsReuters/U.S. News & World Report 03/08/2022
Kohl’s has said it has had contact with more than 20 parties, including some that have signed confidentiality agreements to gain access to data about the company, following its rejection of two unsolicited takeover bids earlier this year. The retailer has faced pressure from activist investors Macellum Advisors and Engine Capital to sell or spin off all or parts of its business.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!