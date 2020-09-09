Kohl’s launches new loyalty program

Retail News

USA Today

Kohl’s is replacing its Yes2You Rewards program, which enabled customers to earn points for future purchases, with Kohl’s Rewards, where members earn five percent Kohl’s Cash on every deal and receive personalized deals and perks, like a birthday gift. “We’ve eliminated points as part of Kohl’s Rewards and changed our currency into Kohl’s Cash,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “So that will make it much easier for customers to understand what they’re earning, what they have available and how to redeem it.” The 30 million members fo the Yes2You program will be automatically shifted into the new offer.