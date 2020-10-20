Kohl’s sees activewear and national brands driving sales

Retail News
Kohl’s sees activewear and national brands driving salesFortune 10/20/2020
Kohl’s management says the company has stabilized its business after taking a hit from the novel coronavirus pandemic and now it is in a sales rebuilding mode. That will entail the chain being more focused on active and casual clothing from brands including Adidas, Nike and Under Armour. The category currently generates 20 percent of Kohl’s sales and CEO Michelle Gass sees that going up to 30 percent.
