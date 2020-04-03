Kohl’s sees increased traffic to stores, beats expectations

Retail News

Reuters

Shares of Kohl’s stock were up seven percent in premarket trading after the chain reported that it saw traffic increase to stores in the fourth quarter with an assist from its partnerships with Amazon.com. The chain’s same-store sales were flat, better than the 0.11 percent decline that Wall Street expected. Kohl’s earnings per share also beat expectations coming in at $1.99, better than the $1.88 consensus.