Kohl’s sees increased traffic to stores, beats expectations

Kohl’s sees increased traffic to stores, beats expectationsReuters 03/03/2020
Shares of Kohl’s stock were up seven percent in premarket trading after the chain reported that it saw traffic increase to stores in the fourth quarter with an assist from its partnerships with Amazon.com. The chain’s same-store sales were flat, better than the 0.11 percent decline that Wall Street expected. Kohl’s earnings per share also beat expectations coming in at $1.99, better than the $1.88 consensus.
