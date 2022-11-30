Kroger and Albertsons CEOs say merger will benefit consumers

Retail News

CNBC

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen and Albertsons CEO Vivek Sankaran yesterday told members of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights that the deal to merge the two supermarket giants will not reduce competition in the marketplace since consumers have so many options as to where they purchase their groceries. Mr. McMullen said that the combined companies would actually bring about lower costs for consumers.