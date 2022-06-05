Kroger brings back local supplier program for a second year

Retail News

Kroger is moving into its second year of its Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator, a program designed to get products from local suppliers into the grocery giant’s stores. “Kroger committed to investing $10 billion in diverse suppliers by 2030, and the Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator is a successful way to catapult Kroger closer to that goal. We are excited to meet this year’s suppliers who will help us advance our commitment to fresh in our nearly 2,800 stores,” said Stuart Aitken, Kroger’s chief merchant and marketing officer.