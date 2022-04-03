Kroger opening Ocado warehouse to serve OH/PA customers

Retail News

Supermarket News

Kroger will open a 270,000-square-foot automated fulfillment center in Ohio that will serve customers in northeastern Ohio and Pennsylvania. “The Cleveland region facility is an accelerant to our strategy to achieve the doubling of our digital sales and profitability rate by the end of 2023, and we’re eager to provide a rewarding experience for our new customers in northeastern Ohio and Pennsylvania and create new jobs for individuals passionate about technology, engineering, operations, logistics and transportation, inventory and quality management, and customer service and engagement,” said Gabriel Arreaga, senior vice president and chief supply chain officer at Kroger.