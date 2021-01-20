Kroger pilots smart cart tech

Retail News
Kroger pilots smart cart techPYMNTS.com 01/19/2021
Kroger has deployed “KroGO” smart shopping carts at a store near its Cincinnati headquarters. The equipment is equipped with a scanner and video screen to help customers check out their purchases without having to stand in a checkout line. The grocer is offering a five percent discount on its store brands for customers who shop using the smart cart technology.
