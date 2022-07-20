Kroger’s Home Chef opens production center outside Atlanta

Retail News

Kroger’s Home Chef meal kit company has opened a 181,000-square-foot production center in Douglasville, GA. The facility includes a full-service corporate kitchen for meal prep and batch production. “Our Atlanta facility is a foundational part of delivering high-quality meals to our customers in the South and beyond,” Erik Jensen, CEO of Home Chef, said in a statement. “This brand new center will make our production and distribution even more efficient so we can continue to bring fans easy, delicious recipes.”