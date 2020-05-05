L Brands calls off deal to sell Victoria’s Secret

Retail News
L Brands calls off deal to sell Victoria’s SecretCNN 05/04/2020
L Brands has called off its deal to sell a controlling interest in Victoria’s Secret to Sycamore Partners. The equity firm sought to terminate its agreement with L Brands after the retailer was forced to close its stores due to the coronavirus pandemic. L Brands has said it intends to spin off Victoria’s Secret and Bath and Body Works as separate publicly traded companies.
