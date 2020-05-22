L Brands to close 250 Victoria’s Secret stores in U.S. and Canada

Retail News

Nearly all of L Brand’s stores have been shuttered due to the COVID-19 restrictions on retail and the company’s total sales plunged 37 percent in the quarter that ended May 2. Yesterday, the parent company of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works said it would permanently close 250 of the woman’s intimate apparel stores in the U.S. and Canada and 50 of the bath, lotions and fragrances outlets. Victoria’s Secret currently has 1,091 stores in the U.S. and Canada.