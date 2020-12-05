L.L. Bean, Patagonia, REI and others push passage of the Great American Outdoors Act

Retail News

The Hill

The Outdoor Industry Association has sent a letter to Congressional leaders calling on them to pass the Great American Outdoors Act. The legislation would provide permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and to work through the maintenance backlog on federal public lands. The letter also asks Congress to prioritize transportation funding and to support infrastructure policies that reduce carbon emissions. The group also seeks funding for the Civilian Conservation Corps to employ people who have lost jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.