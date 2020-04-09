Labor Day gas prices at lowest level since 2004

Retail News

Fast Company

The last time gas prices were this low was 2004. The current national average for gas is $2.19 a gallon, down 37 cents from last year. “It’s entirely fueled by COVID-19 keeping people at home and away from filling their tanks,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.com. “The economy may be opening back up, but we’re having lifestyle changes at this point that were never expected . . . Overall, it’s more tricky to hit the road and, say, grab a motel. There are restrictions on what you can do. That’s keeping some Americans from [traveling].”