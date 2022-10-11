Retail News

Labor Department rule change could turn gig workers into employees

The New York Times 10/11/2022

The Labor Department has unveiled a proposal that would likely lead to millions of gig workers being reclassified as employees from independent contractors. The proposal would not have the force of a Congressionally-approved regulation but would cover only those areas enforced by the Labor Department such as the federal minimum wage.

