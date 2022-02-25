Labor organizer arrested at Amazon warehouse

Retail News
Labor organizer arrested at Amazon warehouseReuters/U.S. News & World Report 02/25/2022
Christian Smalls, a former employee and labor organizer at Amazon/com’s warehouse in Staten Island, NY, was arrested on Wednesday at the facility after being accused of trespassing while delivering sandwiches to employees. Mr. Smalls was charged after Amazon claimed he had “repeatedly trespassed despite multiple warnings.”
Discussions
