Labor strikes have increased in 2022

Labor strikes have increased in 2022The Wall Street Journal 09/16/2022
The number of strikes called by unions rose to 180 in the first six months of 2022 compared to 102 during the same period last year, according to researchers at the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations. A total of 78,000 workers walked off the job this year compared to 26,500 in the first half of 2021.
