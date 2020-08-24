Laptops in short supply as kids go back to school

Retail News

AP News

Shortages of laptops and other supplies are among the challenges that schools face as kids begin the new academic year. “This is going to be like asking an artist to paint a picture without paint. You can’t have a kid do distance learning without a computer,” said Tom Baumgarten, superintendent of the Morongo Unified School District in California. All 8,000 students in Mr. Baumgarten’s district qualify for free lunch and most need computers to participate in distance learning.