Retail News

Latin American brewers deliver beer direct to consumers’ doors

Reuters 05/23/2022

Brewers in Latin America have found a growing market for cold beer delivered directly to consumers at their homes. Rafael Mazaia, who lives in Brazil, is a target customer. “There is no supermarket near my house, I’m too lazy to go to the market and the drink is not completely cold there, so it is better to order,” he said.

