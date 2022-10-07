Levi Strauss cuts annual profit forecast as consumers reduce apparel spending

Retail News
Levi Strauss cuts annual profit forecast as consumers reduce apparel spendingReuters/Business of Fashion 10/07/2022
Levi Strauss has reduced its annual profit forecast in the face of reduced consumer demand for its merchandise as a result of food and fuel inflation. The denim giant now expects to post a profit between $1.44 and $1.49 a share, down from its previous guidance ranging from $1.50 to $1.56.
